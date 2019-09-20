Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $565.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $38.51 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 186,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 406,410 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.40M, up from 220,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $209.89. About 2.29 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 93.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 8.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 648,507 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.14 million, down from 9.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 3.04 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 154,093 shares to 1,398 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 140,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc owns 2,068 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.41% or 9,264 shares. 10,202 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc. 199,740 are held by Hexavest. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.98% or 657,200 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 252,623 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.12% or 16,012 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.06% or 3.15 million shares. Planning Alternatives Adv reported 1,407 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bailard has 5,211 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 8,012 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Com reported 1.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 14,747 shares to 771,341 shares, valued at $79.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 227,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.