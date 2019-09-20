Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Stake; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Boosted Its Sherwin (SHW) Position by $4.24 Million as Shares Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53M, up from 15.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 1.67 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63M, up from 64,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $550.51. About 235,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.18% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Management reported 14,914 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 773 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stock Yards Bancorp & has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,443 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,797 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 1,627 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 1,694 shares. Ftb holds 0.01% or 423 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 204 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 269,206 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 659 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.74% or 2,375 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 1,188 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 106,201 shares to 412,041 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

