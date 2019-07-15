Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Lifted Holding; As Nisource (NI) Stock Price Rose, Td Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 17,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, down from 178,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 172,697 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 1.35 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.65M for 146.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,970 shares to 89,230 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,545 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 5,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 12,696 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei holds 0.01% or 67,630 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Whittier Tru Com reported 284 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 10,253 shares. 18,389 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). America First Advisors Lc reported 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Andra Ap holds 0.1% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 124,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,682 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust accumulated 115 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.09% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).