Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $1.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $477,445 as Stock Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc analyzed 319,208 shares as the company's stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.705. About 4.16M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 3,485 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 15.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mendel Money Management holds 5.81% or 45,341 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 244.48 million shares. Economic Planning Gru Adv has 4,435 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Management reported 2,308 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.36% or 3,948 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Management Lp holds 1.05% or 175,166 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.63 million shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Management has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 0.42% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 150,272 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 39,024 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 11.18 million shares or 2.26% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14.44M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,999 shares to 16,597 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 80,809 shares to 465,143 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 380,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).