Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Lifted Its Stake; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Stantec (STN) Holding by $7.24 Million; Stock Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 314,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 10,157 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 2.39M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares to 263,636 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,199 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Another recent and important CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares to 285,086 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.27M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 6.89 million shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd reported 3.97% stake. Fil Ltd has invested 0.05% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 382,602 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 151,131 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 13,417 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2.54 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 114,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 80,582 shares. 287,680 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Cibc World invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Massachusetts Finance Ser Company Ma has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN).