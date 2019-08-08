Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 11.18 million shares traded or 60.89% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors reported 28,972 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Com invested in 2,096 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,896 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sands Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 3.51M shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. 1.82M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,738 shares. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 5.62% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 102,847 shares. 1.85 million are owned by Winslow Capital Limited Liability. Hl Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,345 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 21,025 shares. 27,398 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Wafra Incorporated reported 31,484 shares stake. Palestra Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 413,640 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio.

More news for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.