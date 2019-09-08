Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position Held by Boston Partners; Brunswick (BC) Stake Upped by Impala Asset Management Llc

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 621.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.67 million, up from 183,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 577,467 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 544,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 40.14M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.26M, up from 39.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.50M shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC CHP.PS – 2018 TOTAL CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 3,740 MLN PESOS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,472 shares to 45,816 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 82,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,585 shares, and cut its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65M shares, valued at $316.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,367 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).