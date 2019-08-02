Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding Lifted by Gfs Advisors Llc; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Stake

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 98,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 783,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, down from 882,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 9.76 million shares traded or 55.50% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.