Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding Held by Oaktree Capital Management Lp; Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.09 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,468 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92M, down from 52,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 851,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.46 million, up from 6.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 3.68M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 4.81 million shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 7.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,484 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,068 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).