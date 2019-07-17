Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Holding by $328,300; Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose While 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,499 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 254,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. It closed at $4 lastly. It is down 25.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 90,819 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Call) by 1,100 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 210,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.