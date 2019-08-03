Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $24.86 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 17,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 9.97 million shares traded or 57.52% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 183,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Com invested 3.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.19% or 529,288 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc reported 340,503 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry Company reported 0.04% stake. 9.46 million are held by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company has 6.78M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 24,351 were accumulated by Towercrest Capital. Clal Ins Ltd owns 275,000 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 20,000 were reported by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture. Payden And Rygel stated it has 381,287 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 5.96 million shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Lc Ca invested in 4% or 94,216 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 3.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 238,305 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.