Cemex Sab (CX) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Holding; Chou Associates Management Holds Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 211,035 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 01/05/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS RATIFICATION OF UNIFOR LABOR PACT IN CANADA; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-020-C-2018 (C); 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab (CX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 572,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 6.33 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.38 million, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 7.34 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber names chopped as futures fall to four-month lows – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resolute Forest Products: Cheap Stock, Bad Business – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More important recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Investorplace.com”, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 155,632 shares to 744,536 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 5.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn).