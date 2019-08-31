Cemex Sab (CX) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Holding in Take (TTWO) Has Lowered by $1.34 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab (CX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 572,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 6.33M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.38M, up from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 12.84 million shares traded or 65.01% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,024 are owned by Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 802,603 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 123,850 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv Associates has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quantres Asset reported 8,300 shares stake. Landscape Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 8,794 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 6,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has 8,605 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 18,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 117,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack owns 95 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 52,693 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq" on July 28, 2019