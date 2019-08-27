Cemex Sa Adr (CX) Position Held by Thomas White International Ltd; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Value Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $469,368

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sa Adr (CX) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 95,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 771,553 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 675,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. It closed at $3.15 lastly. It is down 52.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 42,267 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 537,211 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr by 137,386 shares to 245 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 10,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,227 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,351 shares to 249,160 shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.35 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.