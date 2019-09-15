Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New (CX) Stock Value Declined While Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $29.99 Million; Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New (CX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 134,335 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.58M, down from 141,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.06 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers — CX; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $46.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 105,920 shares to 712,774 shares, valued at $10.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 10 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI).