CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Reaches $3.64 52-Week Low; ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (BUDFF) Sellers Decreased By 20.61% Their Shorts

The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.49 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.64 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.52 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $3.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $220.64M less. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 2.82M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) had a decrease of 20.61% in short interest. BUDFF’s SI was 3.03 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.61% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 182,300 avg volume, 17 days are for ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BUDFF)’s short sellers to cover BUDFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 52,506 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NanoSphere closes $2M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoSphere nabs Canadian patent covering nanoparticle technology – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A plan for Fannie and Freddie coming soon? – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NanoSphere develops new product eliminating need to smoke cannabis – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Shrugs Off An MGM Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2017.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $196.49 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. The firm also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions and services.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cemex SAB de CV (CX) CEO Fernando GonzÃ¡lez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CEMEX Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K CEMEX SAB DE CV For: Jul 25 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “YDX Appoints New CFO-V.YDX – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.