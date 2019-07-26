Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) and Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The two are both Cement companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 32.50 Eagle Materials Inc. 82 2.74 N/A 4.89 18.04

In table 1 we can see Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Eagle Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Materials Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Eagle Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Eagle Materials Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 0.00% 5.2% 2.7% Eagle Materials Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Eagle Materials Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Eagle Materials Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eagle Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Eagle Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Materials Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Eagle Materials Inc.’s average target price is $91.5, while its potential upside is 3.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Eagle Materials Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Eagle Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. -0.33% -11.59% -6.93% -11.59% -27.24% -6.93% Eagle Materials Inc. -0.81% 2.33% 20.29% 16.93% -16.59% 44.62%

For the past year Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has -6.93% weaker performance while Eagle Materials Inc. has 44.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Eagle Materials Inc. beats Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. It operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses. The company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations. In addition, it distributes and sells other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebars, plastic pipes, electrical wires, and others. The company distributes its cement products and other construction materials manufactured by third parties through a network of 216 independent retailers and 360 hardware stores. It also sells its cement products directly to other retailers, and to private construction companies and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.