Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Reaches $8.22 52-Week Low; IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (IGUEF) Sellers Increased By 219.56% Their Shorts

The stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.22 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $703.81M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $7.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.23M less. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 16,060 shares traded or 600.39% up from the average. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF) had an increase of 219.56% in short interest. IGUEF’s SI was 390,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 219.56% from 122,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1953 days are for IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF)’s short sellers to cover IGUEF’s short positions. It closed at $11.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) CEO Humberto Nadal on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cementos Pacasmayo Announces Early Tender Results of its Cash Tender Offer for up to US$150000000 Aggregate Principal Amount of its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Notes due 2023 – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cemex Still Undervalued – And Somewhat Underwhelming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Analysts await Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. CPAC’s profit will be $7.71 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company has market cap of $703.81 million. It operates in three divisions: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. engages in the commercial exploration and planning of shopping malls in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It is also involved in the rendering services of management of shopping malls and mixed-use real estate complexes; purchase and sale of property; exploration of short-stay parking lots; intermediation in the leasing of promotional spaces; and preparation of studies and projects, as well as planning in promotion and merchandising. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in SÃƒÂ£o Paulo, Brazil.