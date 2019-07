Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Reaches $8.22 52-Week Low; IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (IGUEF) Sellers Increased By 219.56% Their Shorts

The stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.22 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $703.81M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $7.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.23M less. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 16,060 shares traded or 600.39% up from the average. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF) had an increase of 219.56% in short interest. IGUEF’s SI was 390,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 219.56% from 122,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1953 days are for IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF)’s short sellers to cover IGUEF’s short positions. It closed at $11.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. CPAC’s profit will be $7.71 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company has market cap of $703.81 million. It operates in three divisions: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. engages in the commercial exploration and planning of shopping malls in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It is also involved in the rendering services of management of shopping malls and mixed-use real estate complexes; purchase and sale of property; exploration of short-stay parking lots; intermediation in the leasing of promotional spaces; and preparation of studies and projects, as well as planning in promotion and merchandising. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.