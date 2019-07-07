Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) EPS Estimated At $0.09; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. CPAC’s profit would be $7.71M giving it 25.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 144 shares traded. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Among 4 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Thursday, January 17 to “Market Underperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Underperform New Target: $31 Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 251,722 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has declined 23.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE SEES 2Q REV. $220.0M TO $230.0M, EST. $214.7M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Skyrocketed 21% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.