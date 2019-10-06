Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Shorts at Godaddy Class A (GDDY) Raised By 17.25%

Godaddy Inc Class A (NYSE:GDDY) had an increase of 17.25% in short interest. GDDY’s SI was 6.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.25% from 5.29 million shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 4 days are for Godaddy Inc Class A (NYSE:GDDY)’s short sellers to cover GDDY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 802,313 shares traded. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 0.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 28/03/2018 – “Let’s Do This” – GoDaddy Reveals Danica’s Final Ride; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Sees FY Rev $2.62B-$2.64B; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY SEES 2Q REV. $640M TO $645M, EST. $636.3M; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $138, UP 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 Stage Is Set For Danica’s Epic Racing Career Finale; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q REV. $633.2M, EST. $622.6M; 20/05/2018 – GODADDY REPORTS PROPOSED SHR SALE BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Reports Continued Strong Growth In First Quarter

Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CPAC’s profit would be $11.71M giving it 15.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1,323 shares traded. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 25.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 205.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

