Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.89 N/A 5.29 1.06

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celyad SA and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 30.7%. Celyad SA’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

Summary

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.