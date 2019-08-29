Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celyad SA and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celyad SA and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 148.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.89% of Celyad SA shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Celyad SA on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.