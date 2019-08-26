Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Celyad SA and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celyad SA and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 136.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 0% respectively. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 5 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.