Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.75 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celyad SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Celyad SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 34.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celyad SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 41.5%. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.