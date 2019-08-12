Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 556.68 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celyad SA and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celyad SA and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 29.28% and its consensus price target is $116.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 95% respectively. Celyad SA’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.