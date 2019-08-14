Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celyad SA and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celyad SA and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celyad SA and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 4.11%. 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Celyad SA has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Celyad SA beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.