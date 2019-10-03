Celyad SA (CYAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celyad SA and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celyad SA and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 81,465,517.24% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 312,207,151.66% -22.7% -19.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Celyad SA and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $22, which is potential 168.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Celyad SA

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.