Celyad SA (CYAD) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Since Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celyad SA and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Celyad SA and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Celyad SA beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.