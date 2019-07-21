Celyad SA (CYAD) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Both Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.01 N/A -0.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 81.75% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Celyad SA had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 6 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.