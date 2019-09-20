Celyad SA (CYAD) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Celyad SA and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Celyad SA and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 183.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 21.3% respectively. Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.