Celyad SA (CYAD) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celyad SA has 6.89% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.09% of Celyad SA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Celyad SA and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Celyad SA and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Celyad SA and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celyad SA and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Celyad SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Celyad SA’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.