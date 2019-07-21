Celyad SA (CYAD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.30 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celyad SA and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.89% of Celyad SA shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Celyad SA has 5.81% stronger performance while Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.