Celyad SA (CYAD) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celyad SA and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Ratings

Celyad SA and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,608.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celyad SA beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.