Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Reaches $4.52 After 3.00% Down Move; Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.515. About 106,810 shares traded or 77.22% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has declined 7.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 13/03/2018 – Former CTO of Bloomberg Tradebook Joins as CTO of Celsius Network; 10/05/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC CELH.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 16/04/2018 – CELSIUS RESOURCES LTD – FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON NSX IS PLANNED FOR 25 APRIL 2018; 08/03/2018 Celsius Holdings Delivers Record Annual Revenue, Up 59% to $36.2 Million; 15/05/2018 – Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million in Series A Financing to Develop Precision Therapeutics for People with Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer; 15/05/2018 – CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS – SERIES A FINANCING LED BY THIRD ROCK VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GV (FORMERLY GOOGLE VENTURES) AND OTHER INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Names John Fieldly Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Wins Award For Best Product Packaging And Innovation; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELYThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $258.75 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CELH worth $7.76M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ALRM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. See Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) latest ratings:

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 129.13 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 429,840 shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 45.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 24/04/2018 – Alarm.com Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.15, EST. $1.13; 07/05/2018 – Alarm.com to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Brown Capital Management Buys New 3.8% Position in Alarm.com; 09/04/2018 – Danalock Integrated into Alarm.com Platform for Global Markets; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Launches Smarter Access Control for Businesses; 05/04/2018 Alarm.com Announces Integrated Solution for Small and Medium Sized Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 SaaS, License Revenue $284M to $284.5M; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F

More notable recent Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alarm.com to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Suggests It’s 21% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alarm.com (ALRM) Service Provider Checks Imply LDD Growth – Roth Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $258.75 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 76.53 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.