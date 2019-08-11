Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Reaches $4.49 After 6.00% Down Move; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding

The stock of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 81,832 shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 15/05/2018 – CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS – SERIES A FINANCING LED BY THIRD ROCK VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GV (FORMERLY GOOGLE VENTURES) AND OTHER INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings Names John Fieldly as CEO and Interim CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Celsius Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELH); 15/05/2018 – Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million in Series A Financing to Develop Precision Therapeutics for People with Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 10/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/04/2018 – @EversonPatton @AirCanada I knew it was in Celsius dude was simply pointing out the fact that it’s going to cold and lousy compared to 80 FAHRENHEIT here in nyc SMH; 26/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Wins Award For Best Product Packaging And Innovation; 23/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts lmpressive Movement, Gains Momentum In MilitaryThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $257.31 million company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $4.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CELH worth $15.44 million less.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 3,650 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 238,351 shares with $32.69 million value, up from 234,701 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Travelers Growth in Q2 Still Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $257.31 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 47.77 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.