Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Reaches $4.49 After 5.00% Down Move; Wayside Technology Group (WSTG)’s Sentiment Is 1

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold their holdings in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.83 million shares, down from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 81,832 shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 08/03/2018 Celsius Holdings Delivers Record Annual Revenue, Up 59% to $36.2 Million; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings Names John Fieldly as CEO and Interim CFO; 12/04/2018 – @EversonPatton @AirCanada I knew it was in Celsius dude was simply pointing out the fact that it’s going to cold and lousy compared to 80 FAHRENHEIT here in nyc SMH; 23/03/2018 – Celsius Network and Invox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS, NAMES JOHN FIELDLY CEO; 10/05/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC CELH.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – #2 Third Rock, GV back Broad spinout Celsius in bid to develop precision meds for autoimmune disease; 19/04/2018 – DJ Celsius Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELH)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $263.33M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CELH worth $13.17 million less.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $263.33 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 76.1 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.39 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 28,432 shares traded or 719.84% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 14/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Simon Nynens’ Departure and Appointment of Steve DeWindt as Interim Pres and CEO; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REPORTS CEO DEPARTURE; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 42,398 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,837 shares.

