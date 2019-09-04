Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Reaches $3.67 After 5.00% Down Move; Wisconsin Energy (WEC) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 165,379 shares traded or 81.00% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings Names John Fieldly as CEO and Interim CFO; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 23/03/2018 – Celsius Network and Invox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans; 23/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts Impressive Movement, Gains Momentum In; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Names John Fieldly Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Divisions Of Global Conglomerate, Ahold Delhaize; 12/04/2018 – @EversonPatton @AirCanada I knew it was in Celsius dude was simply pointing out the fact that it’s going to cold and lousy compared to 80 FAHRENHEIT here in nyc SMH; 15/05/2018 – #2 Third Rock, GV back Broad spinout Celsius in bid to develop precision meds for autoimmune disease; 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Di; 15/05/2018 – CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS – SERIES A FINANCING LED BY THIRD ROCK VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GV (FORMERLY GOOGLE VENTURES) AND OTHER INVESTORSThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $211.58 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $3.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CELH worth $10.58M less.

Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 3 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased their stakes in Wisconsin Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 137,054 shares, down from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wisconsin Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $211.58 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 39.04 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $30.72 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 28.22 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. for 23,124 shares. West Oak Capital Llc owns 6,355 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in the company for 72,541 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,965 shares.

Analysts await WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.74 per share. WEC’s profit will be $233.41 million for 32.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by WEC Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.