Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Comparison side by side

Since Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) are part of the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius Holdings Inc. 4 3.91 N/A 0.02 216.96 Primo Water Corporation 14 1.62 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celsius Holdings Inc. and Primo Water Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Primo Water Corporation has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Primo Water Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Primo Water Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Celsius Holdings Inc. and Primo Water Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Primo Water Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Primo Water Corporation is $18.2, which is potential 46.54% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.7% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares and 90% of Primo Water Corporation shares. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 7.2% are Primo Water Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsius Holdings Inc. -1.38% 18.25% 20.53% 31.66% 17.14% 43.8% Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42%

For the past year Celsius Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Primo Water Corporation

Summary

Celsius Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Primo Water Corporation.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.