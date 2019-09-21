Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average target price and a 59.12% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.