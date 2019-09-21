Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|69.80
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Volatility and Risk
Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average target price and a 59.12% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
