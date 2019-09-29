Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,199,018,880.84% -51.1% -21.4% Synthorx Inc. 33,389,544.69% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 86.2%. Insiders held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Celsion Corporation beats Synthorx Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.