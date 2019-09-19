Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 74.43 N/A -0.55 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 640 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.