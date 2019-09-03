Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|77.42
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 207.08%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.