Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 207.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.