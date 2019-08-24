Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.73 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 9.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 85.61%. Insiders held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.