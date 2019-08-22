Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

We will be comparing the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|80.42
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|24.94
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Risk and Volatility
Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 38.56% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
