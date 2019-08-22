Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

We will be comparing the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 80.42 N/A -0.55 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.94 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Celsion Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 38.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.