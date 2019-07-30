Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. In other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Celsion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 2.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.