Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,199,018,880.84% -51.1% -21.4% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 776,269,752.78% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 168.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 44.7%. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Celsion Corporation beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.