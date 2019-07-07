Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.