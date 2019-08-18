Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.99 N/A -0.55 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Celsion Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Celsion Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Celsion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.