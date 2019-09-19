Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 74.43 N/A -0.55 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 534.86 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Celsion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.