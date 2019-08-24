Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta means Celsion Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 158.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.